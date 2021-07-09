Ikarian Capital LLC Raises Position in Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST)

Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its position in Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) by 897.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,348,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,212,828 shares during the quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC owned 7.08% of Tempest Therapeutics worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Tempest Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 557,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 22,107 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Tempest Therapeutics by 355.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 464,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 362,487 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Tempest Therapeutics by 8,328.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 74,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

NASDAQ:TPST opened at $10.49 on Friday. Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $41.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.10.

About Tempest Therapeutics

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in seeking distinct and transformative treatments where there is a significant unmet medical need. The company was founded by Julia C. Owens in January 2012 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

