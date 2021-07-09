IHT Real Estate Protocol Trading Up 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (IHT)

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 9th. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a market cap of $706,504.05 and approximately $28,610.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IHT Real Estate Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IHT Real Estate Protocol Coin Profile

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CRYPTO:IHT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 coins and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 coins. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official website is ihtcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

IHT Real Estate Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IHT Real Estate Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

