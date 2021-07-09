IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) PT Raised to C$56.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IGM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$39.50 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$50.00.

IGM opened at C$43.39 on Thursday. IGM Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$28.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$44.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.34 billion and a PE ratio of 12.84.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$800.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$806.00 million. On average, analysts predict that IGM Financial will post 4.0400001 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Richard Kinzel sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.52, for a total transaction of C$48,972.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$502,853.40.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

