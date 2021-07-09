IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $83.22, but opened at $81.00. IGM Biosciences shares last traded at $77.95, with a volume of 566 shares traded.

Specifically, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,243 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $77,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 444 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,156,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,179 shares of company stock worth $470,187 in the last ninety days. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on IGMS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist lifted their price target on IGM Biosciences from $86.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IGM Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.86.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.14 and a beta of -1.26.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in IGM Biosciences by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 5.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

About IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.