ICS Global Limited (ICS) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.23 on July 19th

ICS Global Limited (ASX:ICS) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, July 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Monday, July 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, July 11th. This is a positive change from ICS Global’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.
ICS Global Company Profile
