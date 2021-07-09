ICS Global Limited (ICS) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.23 on July 19th

ICS Global Limited (ASX:ICS) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, July 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Monday, July 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, July 11th. This is a positive change from ICS Global’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

ICS Global Company Profile

ICS Global Limited, an investment holding company, provides medical billing services primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers medical billing and collection services to medical consultants and specialists. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

