Iconic Token Trading Up 13.6% This Week (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 9th. During the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar. Iconic Token has a market cap of $3.33 million and $1,099.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iconic Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000986 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Iconic Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00046368 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00122061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.29 or 0.00162860 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,893.87 or 0.99831417 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $322.02 or 0.00948472 BTC.

About Iconic Token

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,957,313 coins. The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

Iconic Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Iconic Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iconic Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.