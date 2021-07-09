ICHI Market Capitalization Hits $10.49 Million (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 9th. ICHI has a market capitalization of $10.49 million and $3.12 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ICHI has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.30 or 0.00010090 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ICHI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00046250 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.22 or 0.00119766 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.11 or 0.00165233 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,714.94 or 0.99896515 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.62 or 0.00936269 BTC.

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,181,811 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICHI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.