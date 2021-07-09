I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Price Target Increased to $102.98 by Analysts at China Renaissance Securities

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) had its target price lifted by China Renaissance Securities from $78.91 to $102.98 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of I-Mab from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on I-Mab in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of I-Mab in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on I-Mab from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.50.

Shares of I-Mab stock opened at $74.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.93. I-Mab has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $85.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

