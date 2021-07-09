Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Shares Down 3.7%

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) shares dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.97 and last traded at $10.97. Approximately 3,989 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,817,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.39.

HYLN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hyliion in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Hyliion in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 0.79.

In other Hyliion news, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $1,165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,472,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,608,772.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $2,799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,672,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,497,746.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 507,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,991,625 in the last ninety days. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Hyliion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,380,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Hyliion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyliion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,725,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hyliion by 362.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 12,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyliion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. 15.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

