Hush Price Down 2.3% Over Last Week (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 8th. One Hush coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000699 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hush has a total market cap of $2.41 million and approximately $281.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hush has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.89 or 0.00330126 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00134604 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.86 or 0.00178441 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006214 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003016 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official website is myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

