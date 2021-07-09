HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 586,378 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,285 shares during the period. HubSpot accounts for 1.4% of Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned about 1.25% of HubSpot worth $266,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 44.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.75, for a total value of $295,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,479 shares in the company, valued at $19,905,548.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.00, for a total transaction of $1,246,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,896,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,099 shares of company stock valued at $23,153,446. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $525.92.

HUBS traded down $3.77 on Friday, reaching $597.38. The company had a trading volume of 806 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,208. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $530.63. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -300.58 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $205.07 and a one year high of $616.45.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $281.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.98 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.