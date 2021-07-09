HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 36,210 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,770,062 shares.The stock last traded at $28.33 and had previously closed at $28.17.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HSBC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HSBC from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of HSBC to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $116.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.72.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 2.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of HSBC by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in HSBC by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 262,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after purchasing an additional 76,076 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HSBC by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 1.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

