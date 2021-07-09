HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 465 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

HSBC (LON:HSBA) has been assigned a GBX 465 ($6.08) price target by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on HSBC and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 455 ($5.94) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 414 ($5.41) target price on HSBC and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Investec lowered HSBC to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.42) target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 465 ($6.08) target price on HSBC and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 456.17 ($5.96).

Shares of HSBA opened at GBX 408.45 ($5.34) on Wednesday. HSBC has a 12 month low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 438.65. The stock has a market cap of £83.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

