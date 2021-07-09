Host Hotels & Resorts Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 21,083 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,801% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,109 call options.
In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $55,539.00. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 149,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 11,331 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 177,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $974,000. 95.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
HST stock opened at $16.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.35. Host Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $18.52. The company has a current ratio of 26.76, a quick ratio of 26.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.14 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 91.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.
About Host Hotels & Resorts
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.
Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means
Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.