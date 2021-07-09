Host Hotels & Resorts Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:HST)

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2021

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 21,083 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,801% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,109 call options.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $55,539.00. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 149,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 11,331 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 177,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $974,000. 95.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on HST. Evercore ISI raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $20.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.47.

HST stock opened at $16.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.35. Host Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $18.52. The company has a current ratio of 26.76, a quick ratio of 26.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.14 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 91.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.