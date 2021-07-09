Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Downgraded to “D” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HOOK has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hookipa Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.63.

Shares of Hookipa Pharma stock opened at $8.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $225.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.13. Hookipa Pharma has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53). Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 237.83% and a negative return on equity of 40.95%. The company had revenue of $5.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hookipa Pharma will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr sold 328,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $3,811,992.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Hookipa Pharma by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 37.4% during the first quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 343,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after buying an additional 93,455 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the first quarter worth about $9,149,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 35.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 18,378 shares in the last quarter. 44.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

