Honest Trading 5.1% Lower This Week (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 9th. In the last seven days, Honest has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. Honest has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $6,161.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honest coin can now be purchased for $0.0222 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00046313 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00121457 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.09 or 0.00164549 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,479.17 or 0.99993247 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.65 or 0.00936781 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

