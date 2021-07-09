Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $19.65. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares last traded at $19.65, with a volume of 3,016 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $66.36 million, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.68.

Get Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana alerts:

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.66 million during the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 9.95%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.0825 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,080 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.31% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL)

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations in the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area. It accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.