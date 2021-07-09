Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

HEP stock opened at $22.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.11. Holly Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.52 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 74.47%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEP. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 64.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.82% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

