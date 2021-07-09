Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hoegh LNG Partners LP is a provider of floating LNG services under long-term contracts. The Company owns and operates floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) which act as floating LNG import terminals, and LNG carriers which transport the LNG to its markets. Hoegh LNG Partners LP is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Get Höegh LNG Partners alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HMLP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Höegh LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Danske raised Höegh LNG Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Shares of HMLP opened at $17.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.11. Höegh LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $18.17. The company has a market cap of $582.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.83.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.21. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 57.73%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 101.15%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMLP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the first quarter worth about $7,812,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 18.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 846,669 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,311,000 after buying an additional 129,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,248 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after buying an additional 97,781 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,261,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 419.2% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 88,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 71,318 shares during the period. 18.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2021, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Höegh LNG Partners (HMLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Höegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Höegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.