Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 4,759.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 641,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628,295 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $24,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 50.0% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 29.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 13.5% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HGV opened at $39.44 on Friday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.18 and a 52 week high of $48.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 661.50 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.16.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 27.76%. The firm had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $1,847,678.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,859,959.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

