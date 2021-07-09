Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:HRC)

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the medical technology company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th.

Hill-Rom has raised its dividend payment by 22.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Hill-Rom has a dividend payout ratio of 15.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hill-Rom to earn $6.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.1%.

NYSE HRC opened at $117.14 on Friday. Hill-Rom has a 12 month low of $80.31 and a 12 month high of $118.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.57.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HRC. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.80.

In other news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $1,131,379.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,367,909.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

