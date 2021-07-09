HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Shares Down 4.4%

HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO) shares fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$6.25 and last traded at C$6.29. 1,224,346 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 2,020,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.58.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HEXO. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on HEXO from C$9.75 to C$6.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. CIBC lowered their price objective on HEXO to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on HEXO from C$1.30 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on HEXO from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.73.

The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$952.29 million and a PE ratio of -3.49.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

