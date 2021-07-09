Helpico Price Hits $0.0492 on Top Exchanges (HELP)

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 52% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. In the last week, Helpico has traded up 280% against the U.S. dollar. Helpico has a market cap of $1,162.64 and $221.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helpico coin can currently be purchased for $0.0492 or 0.00000150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00046650 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00121696 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.18 or 0.00165115 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,745.55 or 0.99800683 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.09 or 0.00942024 BTC.

Helpico Profile

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. Helpico’s official Twitter account is @Helpico_Coin . Helpico’s official website is www.helpico.io

Buying and Selling Helpico

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helpico should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helpico using one of the exchanges listed above.

