Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Upgraded to Neutral by Citigroup

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a sell rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $24.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.89.

NYSE:HP opened at $30.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.89. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 2.27.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $296.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.28 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -116.28%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HP. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 120.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 262,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,664 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth $33,267,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 9.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,563,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,681,000 after purchasing an additional 624,269 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1,431.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 664,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,920,000 after purchasing an additional 621,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 40.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,912,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,562,000 after acquiring an additional 546,025 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

