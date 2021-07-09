Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) Shares Up 0.1%

Helios Towers plc (LON:HTWS)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 166 ($2.17) and last traded at GBX 165 ($2.16). 556,543 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 817,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 164.80 ($2.15).

Several research firms recently issued reports on HTWS. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) price objective on shares of Helios Towers in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.68) price objective on shares of Helios Towers in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Helios Towers from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 203 ($2.65) price objective on shares of Helios Towers in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get Helios Towers alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 168.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 860.40, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of £1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.90.

In other news, insider Alison Baker purchased 5,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 166 ($2.17) per share, for a total transaction of £9,720.96 ($12,700.50).

About Helios Towers (LON:HTWS)

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, builds, acquires, and operates telecommunications towers and related passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Towers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Towers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.