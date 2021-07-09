Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 122.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,586 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.09% of Helios Technologies worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Helios Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Helios Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of HLIO stock opened at $77.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.56 and a twelve month high of $79.10.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.25. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $204.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.07%.

Helios Technologies Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.