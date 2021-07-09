Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $232.52, but opened at $210.26. Helen of Troy shares last traded at $210.45, with a volume of 1,200 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 4,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total transaction of $1,004,706.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

HELE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $220.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 8th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.11. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $541.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

Helen of Troy Company Profile (NASDAQ:HELE)

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.