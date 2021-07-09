Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.85 EPS

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.85, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.91 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $218.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.84. Helen of Troy has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $265.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $220.50.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on HELE. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.25.

In other Helen of Troy news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 5,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $1,211,271.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

See Also: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.