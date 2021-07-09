HeartBout Market Cap Achieves $121,309.57 (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. During the last week, HeartBout has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One HeartBout coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HeartBout has a market cap of $121,309.57 and $18.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About HeartBout

HB is a coin. It launched on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

HeartBout Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

