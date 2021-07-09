HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.450-$1.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $755 million-$765 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $755.51 million.

Shares of HQY opened at $77.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 70.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.93. HealthEquity has a 1 year low of $45.82 and a 1 year high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $184.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.07 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 5.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HQY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HealthEquity currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.82.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Frank Corvino sold 8,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $742,498.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,614.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $463,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,052 shares in the company, valued at $6,564,313.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,935 shares of company stock worth $2,090,939. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

