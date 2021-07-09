Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,496,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,292,000 after purchasing an additional 575,862 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 614,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 6,231 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 51.9% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 253.8% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 19,605 shares in the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on HR shares. TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Healthcare Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.88.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $30.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.85. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $26.77 and a 12-month high of $34.01.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 18.19%. Analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.33%.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

