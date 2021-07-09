Head-To-Head Contrast: Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD) versus SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES)

Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD) and SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Save Foods and SenesTech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Save Foods $230,000.00 108.00 -$1.59 million N/A N/A SenesTech $280,000.00 71.83 -$7.94 million ($2.78) -0.59

Save Foods has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SenesTech.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.1% of SenesTech shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of SenesTech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Save Foods and SenesTech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Save Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A SenesTech 0 0 1 0 3.00

SenesTech has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 142.42%. Given SenesTech’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SenesTech is more favorable than Save Foods.

Profitability

This table compares Save Foods and SenesTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Save Foods N/A N/A N/A SenesTech -2,241.14% -107.54% -81.96%

About Save Foods

Save Foods, Inc. develops and sells eco-friendly green solutions to enhance food safety and shelf life of fresh fruits and vegetables. Its products include SavePROTECT or PeroStar, a processing aids used in post-harvest treatment added to fruit and vegetable wash water; and SF3HS and SF3H, a post-harvest cleaning and sanitizing solution to control both plant and foodborne pathogens. The company also offers SpuDefender product for controlling post-harvest potato sprouts; and FreshProtect product for controlling spoilage microorganisms on post-harvest citrus. Its products are based on proprietary blend of food acids combined with an oxidizer, and is capable of cleaning, sanitizing, and controlling pathogens on fresh produce safer for human consumption or which lead to various forms of decay in fruit and vegetable. Save Foods, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Lower Galilee, Israel.

About SenesTech

SenesTech, Inc. develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

