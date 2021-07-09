Head to Head Contrast: Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) versus Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM)

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) and Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Plantronics and Sonim Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plantronics $1.73 billion 0.85 -$57.33 million $3.17 11.02 Sonim Technologies $63.99 million 0.46 -$29.93 million ($0.65) -0.68

Sonim Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Plantronics. Sonim Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Plantronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.1% of Plantronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.6% of Sonim Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Plantronics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of Sonim Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Plantronics and Sonim Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plantronics -3.32% -107.89% 5.62% Sonim Technologies -46.04% -95.56% -52.02%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Plantronics and Sonim Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plantronics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Sonim Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50

Plantronics presently has a consensus target price of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.96%. Given Plantronics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Plantronics is more favorable than Sonim Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Plantronics has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sonim Technologies has a beta of 3.42, suggesting that its stock price is 242% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice that includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, and conference room phones; video conferencing solutions and peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and content sharing solutions. The company also offers services that include video interoperability, and hardware and support for our solutions and hardware devices, as well as professional, hosted, and managed services; and cloud management and analytics software, which enables information technology administrators to configure and update firmware, monitor device usage, troubleshoot, and gain understanding of user behavior. It sells its products through value-added resellers, integrators, direct marketing resellers, service providers, direct and indirect resellers, network and systems integrators, enterprise distributors, wireless carriers, and mass merchants, as well as through both traditional and online retailers, and e-commerce channels under the Poly, Plantronics, and Polycom brands. Plantronics, Inc. was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc. provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system. The company also provides SmartScanner products, such as Sonim RS60, an Android-based handheld computer and LTE device; and Sonim RS80, an Android-based tablet. Sonim Technologies, Inc. sells its mobile phones and accessories primarily to wireless carriers in the United States and Canada; and sells ruggedized phones, barcode scanners, and accessories through distribution channels in North America, South America, and Europe. The company serves transportation and logistics, construction, manufacturing, facilities management, energy and utility, and public sectors. The company was formerly known as NaviSpin.com, Inc. and changed its name to Sonim Technologies, Inc. in December 2001. Sonim Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

