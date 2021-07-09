Head to Head Contrast: iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) and Coupang (NYSE:CPNG)

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) and iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Coupang and iMedia Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coupang $11.97 billion 5.79 -$474.89 million N/A N/A iMedia Brands $454.17 million 0.27 -$13.23 million ($1.23) -5.98

iMedia Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coupang.

Profitability

This table compares Coupang and iMedia Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coupang N/A N/A N/A iMedia Brands -2.04% -31.52% -4.30%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Coupang and iMedia Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coupang 0 5 2 0 2.29 iMedia Brands 0 0 4 0 3.00

Coupang currently has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.50%. iMedia Brands has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 144.57%. Given iMedia Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe iMedia Brands is more favorable than Coupang.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.0% of Coupang shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.3% of iMedia Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.4% of iMedia Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Coupang beats iMedia Brands on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc. owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Seoul, South Korea.

About iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands, Inc. operates as a multiplatform interactive video and digital commerce company in the United States. It operates through two segments, ShopHQ and Emerging. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, website, mobile, social media, and over-the-top platforms in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home dÃ©cor, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty and wellness products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear. It has access to approximately 80 million homes primarily on cable and satellite systems, as well as offers its products through online at OurGalleria.com and TheCloseout.com. The company was formerly known as EVINE Live Inc. and changed its name to iMedia Brands, Inc. in July 2019. iMedia Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

