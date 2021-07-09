Head to Head Comparison: Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) & SITO Mobile (OTCMKTS:SITOQ)

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) and SITO Mobile (OTCMKTS:SITOQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Zillow Group and SITO Mobile, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zillow Group 2 5 15 0 2.59 SITO Mobile 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zillow Group currently has a consensus price target of $169.33, suggesting a potential upside of 47.79%. Given Zillow Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Zillow Group is more favorable than SITO Mobile.

Profitability

This table compares Zillow Group and SITO Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zillow Group 1.55% 1.41% 0.90% SITO Mobile N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.1% of Zillow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.5% of Zillow Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of SITO Mobile shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zillow Group and SITO Mobile’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zillow Group $3.34 billion 8.50 -$162.12 million ($0.42) -272.81 SITO Mobile $39.75 million 0.10 -$17.07 million N/A N/A

SITO Mobile has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zillow Group.

Volatility & Risk

Zillow Group has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SITO Mobile has a beta of -0.94, indicating that its stock price is 194% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zillow Group beats SITO Mobile on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc., a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans. Its portfolio of brands include Zillow, Zillow Offers, Zillow Closing Services, Zillow Home Loans, Trulia, StreetEasy, and HotPads. Zillow Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About SITO Mobile

SITO Mobile, Ltd. provides advertisement delivery, measurement and attribution, and consumer insights using its proprietary location-based marketing intelligence platform in the United States and Canada. It offers Ad Placement, which delivers advertisements on behalf of its customers to audiences of existing and prospective consumers in a privacy compliant manner; and advertisements across television, desktop, social media, and digital out of home platforms. The company also provides measurement and attribution products, including Real-time Verified Walk-In, a platform built in-house working in tandem with a data management platform and demand side platform; Location, Audience and Behavior Sciences reports that provide an analysis of a customer's audience, breaking down location, and purchase and demographic data against various control groups for selected targeted audiences in real time; and Purchase Science Reports, which offer transaction data to make marketing campaigns relevant and measurable. In addition, it offers Insights products, such as Consumer Behavior and Location Sciences, which explores the consumers and presents information and actionable insights for executives and strategic decision makers looking to understand and influence consumer behaviors. The company provides its services to brands, advertising agencies, out-of-home advertisers, media companies, and non-media companies through salesforce and account management teams. The company was formerly known as Single Touch Systems, Inc. and changed its name to SITO Mobile, Ltd. in September 2014. SITO Mobile, Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Jersey City, New Jersey. On October 8, 2020, SITO Mobile, Ltd. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey. It is in joint administration with SITO Mobile Solutions, Inc.

