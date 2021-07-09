Head to Head Comparison: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) & Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) and Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and Accuray’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA $41.44 billion 0.70 $1.95 billion $0.92 14.11 Accuray $382.93 million 1.11 $3.83 million ($0.08) -57.00

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has higher revenue and earnings than Accuray. Accuray is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.8% of Accuray shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Accuray shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and Accuray, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA 1 2 6 0 2.56 Accuray 0 0 2 0 3.00

Accuray has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.58%. Given Accuray’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Accuray is more favorable than Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA.

Profitability

This table compares Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and Accuray’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA 4.66% 6.69% 2.62% Accuray 1.04% 5.51% 0.82%

Volatility & Risk

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Accuray has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. This segment offers dialyzers, hemodialysis machines, and related disposable products, as well as dialysis-related services. The Fresenius Kabi segment specializes in the therapy and care of therapy and care ill patients. This segment offers IV drugs, including intravenously administered generic drugs for oncology, anesthetics, analgesics, anti-infectives, and critical care; parenteral and enteral nutrition products; infusion solutions and blood volume substitutes for infusion therapy; biosimilars, a biological medicine for autoimmune diseases and oncology; medical devices and disposal used to administer IV generic drugs, infusion therapies, and clinical nutrition products; and transfusion products for collection of blood components and corporeal therapies. The Fresenius Helios segment operated 89 hospitals, approximately 130 outpatient clinics, and 6 prevention centers in Germany; and 46 hospitals, 70 outpatient clinics, and approximately 300 risk prevention centers in Spain. The Fresenius Vamed segment manages projects and provides services for hospitals and other health care facilities. This segment offers project consulting and development, planning, and turnkey construction services, as well as maintenance, technical management, and operational management services. The company was formerly known as Fresenius SE and changed its name to Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in January 2011. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg vor der HÃ¶he, Germany.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body. Its CyberKnife System automatically tracks, detects, and corrects for tumor and patient movement in real-time during the procedure, as well as enables the delivery of precise, high dose radiation while patients breathe normally. The company also offers the TomoTherapy System, including the Radixact System, which consists of an integrated and versatile radiation therapy system used for the treatment of a range of cancer types. It markets its products in the United States directly, as well as through sales organizations, sales agents, and group purchasing organizations; and directly, as well as through distributors and sales agents in Europe, Asia, and South America to hospitals and stand-alone treatment facilities. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

