Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) a €180.00 Price Target

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) has been assigned a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AFX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €149.00 ($175.29) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Independent Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Carl Zeiss Meditec presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €148.43 ($174.62).

ETR:AFX opened at €167.15 ($196.65) on Friday. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 1 year low of €86.30 ($101.53) and a 1 year high of €168.00 ($197.65). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €151.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion and a PE ratio of 93.90.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

