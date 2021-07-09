Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harmonic Inc. enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality broadcast and OTT video services to consumers globally.The company has also revolutionized cable access networking via the industry’s first virtualized CCAP solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers’ homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software-as-a-service (SaaS) technologies, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and VOD content on every screen. “

Get Harmonic alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HLIT. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $7.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.54. Harmonic has a 52 week low of $4.59 and a 52 week high of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.65 million, a P/E ratio of -53.06 and a beta of 0.78.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $111.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.11 million. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. Harmonic’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 240,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,101. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,629,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,894,000 after purchasing an additional 926,642 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Harmonic by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,596,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,118,000 after buying an additional 1,313,511 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP grew its stake in Harmonic by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 9,692,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,631,000 after buying an additional 359,003 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Harmonic by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,161,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,948,000 after buying an additional 511,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,503 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,822,000 after purchasing an additional 143,974 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harmonic (HLIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.