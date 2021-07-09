Hansard Global (LON:HSD) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Hansard Global Plc (LON:HSD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 56.89 ($0.74). Hansard Global shares last traded at GBX 56.25 ($0.73), with a volume of 31,858 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 26.90 and a quick ratio of 26.90. The company has a market cap of £77.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 183.40.

Hansard Global Company Profile (LON:HSD)

Hansard Global plc operates as a specialist long-term savings provider that offers savings and investment products for investors, institutions, and wealth-management groups worldwide. The company offers unit-linked regular or single premium life assurance and investment contracts; administration services; and marketing and development services.

