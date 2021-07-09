Hancock Whitney Corp Purchases 301 Shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,228 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Meta Financial Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,556 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $25,353,000 after buying an additional 19,825 shares in the last quarter. Brookside Equity Partners LLC increased its position in Meta Financial Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Brookside Equity Partners LLC now owns 498,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,605,000 after buying an additional 9,810 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Meta Financial Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 360,535 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,181,000 after buying an additional 10,308 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 274.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 317,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,381,000 after purchasing an additional 232,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platt Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $2,211,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,088 shares in the company, valued at $6,098,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH opened at $48.10 on Friday. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.93.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.81 million. Research analysts expect that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 8.23%.

A number of analysts have commented on CASH shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

