Hancock Whitney Corp Increases Stock Position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Kforce were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KFRC. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Kforce in the 4th quarter worth $17,093,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kforce in the 1st quarter worth about $12,184,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 615.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,963,000 after buying an additional 142,332 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,139,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,052,000 after buying an additional 108,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Kforce in the 4th quarter worth about $3,662,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $150,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,474,486 in the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KFRC opened at $61.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.20. Kforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.73 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). Kforce had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $363.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Kforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Kforce’s payout ratio is 35.11%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KFRC. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.14.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

