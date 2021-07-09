Hancock Whitney Corp Has $878,000 Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 428.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock opened at $876.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $866.72. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $531.39 and a 52 week high of $902.72.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 37.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $900.77.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

