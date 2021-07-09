Hancock Whitney Corp Buys New Holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 68,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DEA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,209,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,305,000 after purchasing an additional 756,345 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,631,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,954,000 after acquiring an additional 472,586 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 10.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,616,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,514,000 after purchasing an additional 149,857 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,573,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,637,000 after purchasing an additional 107,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,406,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,865,000 after purchasing an additional 143,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $64,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at $159,702. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $42,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at $156,656.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,510. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

DEA opened at $21.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 100.96 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $25.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.08.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.70 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 6.85%. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.54%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DEA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.43.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

