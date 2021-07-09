Haemonetics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:HAE)

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 831 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 855% compared to the typical daily volume of 87 put options.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HAE shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. CJS Securities raised shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.25.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Shares of HAE opened at $63.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.38. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Haemonetics has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $142.11.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.92 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Haemonetics news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $650,896.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total transaction of $71,844.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,495 shares of company stock worth $1,149,382 over the last quarter. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wexford Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 1,213.4% during the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 40,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 37,082 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 570.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after purchasing an additional 50,829 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,284,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 92,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,278,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.