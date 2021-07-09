H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB offers fashion products with a broad and varied selection for women, men, teens and children through retail outlets mainly in Europe. The Company also sells its products via catalogues and the Internet. The women’s collection includes basics to tailored classics, sportswear, maternity clothes, accessories and shoes. The men’s collections include tailored pieces, modern basics, leisurewear accessories, underwear and shoes. The jeans & denim includes traditional five-pocket jeans, trendy fashion jeans and denim models in organic cotton. H&M’s cosmetics department provides a wide range of makeup, skin care and body care products. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a subsidiary of Ramsbury Invest AB and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS HNNMY opened at $4.49 on Tuesday. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.15 and a beta of 1.40.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.

