Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 2,113 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 31,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

APA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on APA in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. APA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.98.

Shares of APA stock opened at $20.03 on Friday. APA Co. has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $24.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.56.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.26%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Featured Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.