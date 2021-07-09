Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,517 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.15% of Apollo Investment worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Apollo Investment during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 15,990.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 15.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 76,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 10,152 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Investment in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 16.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,121,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,390,000 after buying an additional 156,629 shares in the last quarter. 33.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Investment stock opened at $13.58 on Friday. Apollo Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $15.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.19 million, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Apollo Investment had a net margin of 51.61% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $50.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.37%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AINV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $13.75 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Apollo Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Investment in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.92.

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

