Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.36 Million Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,662 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GMAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 192.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 287.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. 6.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB opened at $42.77 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.42. The company has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.89.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 51.35% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company had revenue of $256.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. DNB Markets raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genmab A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.71.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.