Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 67.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,261 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 326,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,950,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $197,625.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,885.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $80,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,314.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT opened at $28.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.55. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.76 and a 52-week high of $31.91.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $213.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.97 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 4.44%. NetScout Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

