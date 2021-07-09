Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) will post $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’ earnings. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 21st. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 6.68%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 10,867 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 1st quarter valued at $495,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 1st quarter valued at $6,927,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 1st quarter valued at $3,054,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 72,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVAL stock opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $7.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.79.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0222 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.07%.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company offers deposit products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits, including deposits from correspondent banks, cashier checks, and collection services.

